Weaver Consulting Group Buys 293 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 65.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,504 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,371 shares of company stock worth $6,191,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.57. 10,106,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,857,760. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.30% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.56.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

