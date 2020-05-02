Weaver Consulting Group Purchases 451 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.14. The company had a trading volume of 35,572,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,679,192. The company has a market capitalization of $196.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $80.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

