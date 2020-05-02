Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.3% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $130.14. 4,454,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,113,304. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $183.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

