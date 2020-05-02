Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Has $985,000 Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lessened its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.9% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,175 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,473,000 after purchasing an additional 605,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.57. 3,818,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,325,334. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.77. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.20.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

