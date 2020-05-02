Weir Group’s (WEIR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Weir Group to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,218.20 ($16.02).

Get Weir Group alerts:

Shares of WEIR traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 958.20 ($12.60). 769,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51. Weir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 608.60 ($8.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 823.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,266.75.

In other Weir Group news, insider John Heasley sold 10,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.52), for a total transaction of £71,150.40 ($93,594.32). Also, insider Barbara Jeremiah acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,300 ($17.10) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($34,201.53).

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.