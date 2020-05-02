Welch Group LLC Boosts Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Argus cut their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

DIS traded down $2.65 on Friday, reaching $105.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,201,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,281,228. The company has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

