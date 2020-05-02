Welch Group LLC Has $31.63 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 3.4% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $31,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,622 shares of company stock worth $6,837,684. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $2.51 on Friday, hitting $57.47. 20,807,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,015,196. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $253.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

