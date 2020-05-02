Welch Group LLC Purchases 42,010 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,113 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,010 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 3.1% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $28,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 34,120 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 19,638 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 99,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $56.83. 13,854,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,769,917. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $237.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

