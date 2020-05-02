Welch Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

GOOGL stock traded down $29.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,317.32. 2,432,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,773. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,185.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,318.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 40.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

