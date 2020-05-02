Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.00-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.25-4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.31 billion.Western Digital also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.00-1.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.48. The stock had a trading volume of 25,051,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,699,347. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDC. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Western Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.44.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $302,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,874,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

