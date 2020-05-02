Wharton Business Group LLC Purchases 222 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $173,202,000 after buying an additional 325,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Rowe boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,548.16.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $187.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,286.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,696,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,662. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,233.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,066.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,913.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

