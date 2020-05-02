Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,302 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 150.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,777,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 1,042.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $6.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,225,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,149,063. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day moving average of $123.24. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.79.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

