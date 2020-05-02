Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in ING Groep by 422,760.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,523,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,334,000 after purchasing an additional 19,518,868 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth about $20,809,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ING Groep by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,599,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,702 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth about $26,826,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ING Groep by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 720,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 422,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

ING has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ING Group downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ING Groep and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

NYSE ING traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,369,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,488,092. ING Groep NV has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep NV will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

