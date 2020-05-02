Whittier Trust Co. Buys 175 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,758,951.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSM. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.53.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.25. 1,733,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,379. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $77.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

