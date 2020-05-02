Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,348,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,892,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 123.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,824,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,508,000 after buying an additional 1,006,328 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,356,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after purchasing an additional 913,282 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,253,000 after purchasing an additional 243,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $4.51 on Friday, reaching $158.44. The stock had a trading volume of 979,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,315. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.71.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

