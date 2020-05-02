Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,527,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,666. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.87. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

