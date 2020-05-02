Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 115.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 680 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in SAP by 5.9% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in SAP by 371.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in SAP by 47.6% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SAP by 66.1% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SAP from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

SAP stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.97. 654,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.12. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $140.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.7119 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. SAP’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.