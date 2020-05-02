Whittier Trust Co. Has $108,000 Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in The Western Union by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

In related news, Director Jan Siegmund acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Western Union stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.52. 10,671,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,760,165. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.89.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

