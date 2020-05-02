Whittier Trust Co. Has $71,000 Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,479 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ABB were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABB. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 1,134.5% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,122,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,470 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC increased its stake in ABB by 462.0% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 679,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after buying an additional 558,323 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $10,105,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $37,520,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $4,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.39. 1,913,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $25.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. ABB had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

ABB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ABB from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.66.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

