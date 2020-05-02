Whittier Trust Co. Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 88.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,090 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in HB Fuller were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in HB Fuller during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HB Fuller during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC increased its position in HB Fuller by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in HB Fuller during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in HB Fuller by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

FUL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $198,274.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.57. The stock had a trading volume of 577,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,036. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average is $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. HB Fuller Co has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.83.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.02 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HB Fuller Co will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This is a positive change from HB Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

