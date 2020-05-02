Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 482,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,376,000 after purchasing an additional 86,214 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,320,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $993,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000.

NYSEARCA:EPP traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,927. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.95.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

