Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,413 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 91,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,377. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.