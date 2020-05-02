Whittier Trust Co. Sells 122 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in VMware were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,795,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of VMware by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on VMware from $164.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on VMware from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.18.

Shares of VMW stock traded down $6.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.34. The stock had a trading volume of 891,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,672. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.33 and its 200-day moving average is $144.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 62.27%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 27,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,574,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $1,730,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,570,934.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,821 shares of company stock worth $12,365,214 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.