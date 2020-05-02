Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,500 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,834,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,850,000 after purchasing an additional 311,084 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,215,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,672,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,150,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 102,973 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,106,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,399,000 after purchasing an additional 426,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,737,000 after purchasing an additional 62,007 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.59. 391,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.39. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $58.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average is $50.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

