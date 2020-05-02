Whittier Trust Co. Sells 346 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded down $2.61 on Friday, reaching $73.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,013,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,392,507. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.30 and its 200 day moving average is $87.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

