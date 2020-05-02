Whittier Trust Co. Sells 6,485 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $286,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $119,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,631.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,334 shares of company stock worth $3,198,724. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $100.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average is $87.60.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.45.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

