Whittier Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,221,000 after buying an additional 1,147,717 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 4,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 14,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG traded down $3.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,425,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,672,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.33. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Herbert Simon purchased 188,572 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,933,972.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 190,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,929. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Simon purchased 150,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $218.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.21.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

