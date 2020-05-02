Whittier Trust Co. Trims Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,008. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.91 and a 200-day moving average of $93.62. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.