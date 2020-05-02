Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Williams-Sonoma worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $81,640,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $22,436,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,577,000 after buying an additional 273,081 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $12,096,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $10,004,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $68.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.53.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $1,112,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,597 shares in the company, valued at $30,758,951.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy bought 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.55 per share, for a total transaction of $485,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,774,366.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSM traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $60.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,379. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.61. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

