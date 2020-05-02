Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WLTW. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 73.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.93.

NASDAQ WLTW traded up $5.05 on Friday, hitting $183.34. 967,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,608. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.00. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

