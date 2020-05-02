YEE (YEE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $66,357.00

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last week, YEE has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. YEE has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $66,357.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, CoinTiger, ABCC and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YEE alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00047395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $358.42 or 0.04008783 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00061338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00035644 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011147 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011165 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008971 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE (YEE) is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Huobi, CoinTiger, OKEx, FCoin, ABCC and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.