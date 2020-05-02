Yocoin (YOC) Achieves Market Cap of $233,464.34

Yocoin (CURRENCY:YOC) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Yocoin has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. One Yocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. Yocoin has a market capitalization of $233,464.34 and $187,176.00 worth of Yocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00541639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011833 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005443 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000248 BTC.

YOC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Yocoin’s total supply is 554,925,923 coins and its circulating supply is 369,659,255 coins. Yocoin’s official Twitter account is @yocoin15 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Yocoin is www.yocoin.org

Yocoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

