Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Cuts Holdings in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Toro were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Toro by 1,687.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Toro by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toro stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $62.52. 820,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,142. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Toro Co has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $84.26. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The firm had revenue of $767.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

