Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Decreases Holdings in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Carnival were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Carnival by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carnival by 806.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Carnival by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 6.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $13,937,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Carnival stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,715. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.24. Carnival plc has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUK. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

