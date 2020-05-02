Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Lowers Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 676,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,350,000 after acquiring an additional 325,230 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 322.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 136,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 35,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSM traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,234,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,606,722. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.86. The company has a market cap of $275.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

