Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,700 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in FedEx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $2,310,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in FedEx by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Bank of America raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.61.

FDX traded down $8.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.20. 3,140,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $190.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

