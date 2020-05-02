Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases 16,500 Shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 89.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Livent were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 50,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Livent by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 62,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Livent by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Livent from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

LTHM traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $5.74. 1,580,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,545. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $906.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.06. Livent Corporation has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.61 million. Livent had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. Livent’s revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Livent Corporation will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

