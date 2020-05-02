Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases Shares of 3,000 Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 42.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $6.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.52. 3,243,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,473. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.90.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

