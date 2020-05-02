Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases Shares of 3,700 Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its position in shares of Evergy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 81,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Evergy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.92. 1,208,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,096. Evergy has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $290,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $116,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,120.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $841,276 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRG. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

