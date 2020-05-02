Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases Shares of 5,000 Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $40.39. 811,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,814. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.76. Essential Utilities Inc has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $226.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

WTRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

