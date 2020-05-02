Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

AME stock traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.49. 1,210,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,693. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $102.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

