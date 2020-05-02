Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes Position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $560,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,361,000 after buying an additional 1,533,918 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 153,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 119,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,010. KAR Auction Services Inc has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.13 million. Equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 73.08%.

In other news, CEO James P. Hallett purchased 59,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,000,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles S. Coleman purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 128,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,340 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

