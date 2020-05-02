Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes Position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 2,357.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 18,285 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

SMSI traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 943,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,718. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $185.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.