Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,933 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.4% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $986,935,000 after buying an additional 7,601,512 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after buying an additional 3,644,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $56.83. 13,854,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,769,917. The company has a market capitalization of $237.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.44%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

