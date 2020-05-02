Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cadiz’s earnings. Cadiz posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadiz will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cadiz.

CDZI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cadiz from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadiz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cadiz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZI traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.62. 211,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,304. Cadiz has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79.

In other Cadiz news, Director Geoffrey T. Grant sold 9,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $98,746.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,272.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 28,493 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 329,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 22,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 149,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 71,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

