Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. LivaNova posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.
On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LivaNova.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.
Shares of LIVN traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $52.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.56. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.88.
In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in LivaNova by 6,270.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
