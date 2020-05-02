Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. LivaNova posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on LIVN. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on LivaNova from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

Shares of LIVN traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $52.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.56. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in LivaNova by 6,270.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

