Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.99. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

PNFP traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.59. 500,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,831. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average is $54.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $65.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.92%.

In other news, Director David B. Ingram acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.77 per share, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,918.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 9,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $376,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,661.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,340 over the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 112.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,297,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,700,000 after purchasing an additional 685,612 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 62.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,706,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,055,000 after acquiring an additional 658,476 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,300,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,903.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 532,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,194,000 after acquiring an additional 518,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,720,000. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

