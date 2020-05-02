Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $392.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to post sales of $392.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $379.40 million to $405.11 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $409.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $414.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.12 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

SEIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

SEI Investments stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.78. 850,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,006. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average of $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $69.61.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $7,453,605.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $769,724.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares in the company, valued at $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 3,518.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,354,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,600,000 after buying an additional 7,151,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,543,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,083,291,000 after buying an additional 536,382 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,412,000 after buying an additional 244,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,444,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

