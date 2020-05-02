Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Brokerages predict that TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.77 million.

TRUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on TrueCar from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on TrueCar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

NASDAQ:TRUE traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 866,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,287. The stock has a market cap of $274.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $7.24.

In related news, CEO Michael Darrow bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,821.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,729,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,377 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,717,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,657,000 after buying an additional 696,268 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,371,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after buying an additional 1,374,600 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth $11,091,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after buying an additional 95,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

