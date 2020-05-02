Zacks: Analysts Expect Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) will report $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s earnings. Schweitzer-Mauduit International reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Schweitzer-Mauduit International.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWM. ValuEngine upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on Schweitzer-Mauduit International from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

SWM stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 200,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.42. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1,062.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.